State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,416 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 837,155 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,760 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $205,743,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $13,313,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 175,984 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 126,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $128.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,996. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

