State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 135 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOH. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.2 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.