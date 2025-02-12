State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,731 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $3,064,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.87.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $421,892 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

