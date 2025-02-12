State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 528 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

