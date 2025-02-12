State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 553 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,083.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,096.56. This represents a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

