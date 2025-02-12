State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 721 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

CATY stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.