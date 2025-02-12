State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,644 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

