State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 95 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,093,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $434.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.35 and a 200 day moving average of $410.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.09 and a 12 month high of $553.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

