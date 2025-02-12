State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 156.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $308.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.74 and a 200-day moving average of $234.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $310.77.

F5 declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,977. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

