Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8,180.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 528,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,614,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 439,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

