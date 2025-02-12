Stifel Canada Forecasts FirstService’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:FSV)

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$248.96 on Monday. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$193.77 and a 12-month high of C$278.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$262.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$252.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$261.50, for a total transaction of C$784,500.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$268.69, for a total value of C$53,738.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.