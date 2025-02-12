Stock Buyback Plan Authorized by Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Board of Directors

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,987. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

