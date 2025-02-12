Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 35,552 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,270 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

In related news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $810,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,373,896.38. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

