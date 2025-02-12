Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 24,751 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,604 call options.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.51. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

