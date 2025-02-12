Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 11,749 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 408% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,311 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in monday.com by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

monday.com Trading Up 0.4 %

MNDY opened at $327.92 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $174.75 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 799.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.31 and a 200 day moving average of $262.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

