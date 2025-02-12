Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Archer Aviation Call Options (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 128,238 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 80,435 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other news, Director Deborah Diaz bought 5,150 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $38,522.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,667.28. This trade represents a 5.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,070,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,320. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 776,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,699 and have sold 1,862,899 shares valued at $12,201,707. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 167,664 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of ACHR opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.13.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

