Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 26,798 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 439% compared to the typical volume of 4,975 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 179,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,446.86. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $378,677.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 483,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,646,184.39. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock worth $47,198,798. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,841 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $21,127,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 46.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,513,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 802,353 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $20,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,828,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,207,000 after purchasing an additional 599,582 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

