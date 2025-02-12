Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Itaú Unibanco Call Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of 633% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,368 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 85.0% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $113,000.

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

