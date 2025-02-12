Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ceragon Networks Call Options (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 239% compared to the typical volume of 1,836 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 21.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 95.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $322.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

