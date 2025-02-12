Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,803 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 163% compared to the typical volume of 2,589 call options.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $18,946,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 128,279 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA UUP opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.