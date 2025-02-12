Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,803 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 286% compared to the average volume of 1,502 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,784.41. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,607.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 22,849,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,841,000 after buying an additional 21,510,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 319,164 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 322,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 257,812 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 247,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 5.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CENX stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

