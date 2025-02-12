StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $265.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,318.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $277.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.