StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Culp worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
