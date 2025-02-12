StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Price Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Hunsberger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,250. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp bought 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $46,113.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,917.18. This represents a 12.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,495 shares of company stock worth $167,062. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Culp worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.