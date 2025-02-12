StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.54. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Flexible Solutions International worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

