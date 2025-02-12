StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

TechTarget Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.54 million, a PE ratio of -40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.02. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.14 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 399.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 36,714 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in TechTarget by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

