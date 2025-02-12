StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.40% of 51Talk Online Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

