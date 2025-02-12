StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $833,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.
About Athersys
