StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $833,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

