StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

