StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Trading Up 0.7 %
LWAY stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $1,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,025,549 shares in the company, valued at $24,090,146.01. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 112,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
