StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

LWAY stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $1,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,025,549 shares in the company, valued at $24,090,146.01. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 112,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.