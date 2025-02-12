StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SecureWorks

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 25.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 327,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 174,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.