StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMA opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.94. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

