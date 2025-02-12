StockNews.com Upgrades AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to “Buy”

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

AXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

AXS stock opened at $90.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares in the company, valued at $406,613,715. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

