Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 791.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

FENY stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

