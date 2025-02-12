Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 41.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 3.4 %

BATS:QJUN opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $364.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.