Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $77.35 and a 12-month high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.