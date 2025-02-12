Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 94,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Get eXp World alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $720,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,389,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,006,642.80. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $258,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,498. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Down 1.0 %

About eXp World

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 2.29.

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.