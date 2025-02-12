Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

