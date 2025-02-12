Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $694,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 42,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

