Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $732,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,030,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after buying an additional 871,500 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 24.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,453,000 after acquiring an additional 732,344 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after purchasing an additional 651,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $926,879,000 after purchasing an additional 423,651 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,287,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $224,497,000 after purchasing an additional 383,390 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.44. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock worth $93,027. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

