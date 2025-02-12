Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $736,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,448,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

