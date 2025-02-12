Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $863,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.