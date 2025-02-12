Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $863,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.