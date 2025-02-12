Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $896,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.