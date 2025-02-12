Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Separately, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

WFH opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

