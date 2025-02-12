Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 88.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,386 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 125.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $84,526,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in International Paper by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after buying an additional 1,202,632 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $33,714.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,891.55. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

