Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Realty Income by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

O stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

