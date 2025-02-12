Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Horizon Technology Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 810.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 45,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth about $348,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $383.65 million, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Michael Balkin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,266.79. The trade was a 4.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

