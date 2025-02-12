Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 12,131 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

