Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of ProShares Bitcoin ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

BITO stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

