Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $746,000 Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $886.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

