Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $831,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 449.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,257,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $62,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

